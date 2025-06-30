APC North Central backs Al- Makura for National Chairmanship position

By Tunde Opalana

The All Progressives Congress, APC, North Central Forum has thrown it’s weight behind the possible emergence of a former governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, as the next National Chairman of the party.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Forum demanded that the position be ceded to the North Central geopolitical zone.

The Forum.in a statement made available to the media in Abuja on Sunday said the decision was taken

during as extensive consultations meeting of party stakeholders in the zone.

The Forum Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, in the statement noted that Al-Makura is from the North-Central, particularly Nasarawa State, where Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former national chairman comes from.

He said “after extensive deliberations among stakeholders of the North-Central region, the North-Central APC Forum has decided to endorse Senator Tanko Al-Makura for the position of APC National Chairman.

“This is is furtherance of our demand that the position of National Chairman should return to the North-Central in line with the zoning arrangement of the APC”.

Presenting the qualities it felt will stand out Al- Makura for the top party position, the Forum said “Senator Tanko Al-Makura was a two-term Governor whose clout and experience are pluses and both former and sitting governors will see him as one of their own.

“He was a former Senator who was seen as part and parcel of legislature. He was among the chairmanship aspirants who accepted without grudges to the consensus option that threw up Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman during the APC National Convention in 2022.

“His loyalty to APC and Mr. President is not in doubt”

“He has discharged critical party assignments in the country that gave him first hand ideas and intrinsic knowledge of the party nationally”.

Such party assignments, Zazzaga said include Chairman, Ekiti State APC Primary Election Committee that produced former Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2018.

“He also served as the Chairman of the North-East Zone Reconciliation Committee in 2018, and equally as a member of the Baba Bisi Akande Reconciliation Committee in 2020.

“Has a very rich experience and knowledge of political activities as he was Youth Leader (Plateau State) in National Party of Nigeria (NPN) – 1979; State Secretary (Plateau State) in National Republican Convention– 1989; founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – 1999; Governor on the platform of the CPC – 2011; pioneer member and signatory to the merger that found APC – 2013 and APC Senator – 2019,” the statement added.