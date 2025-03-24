APC National Chairman, Speaker Commiserates Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep Tanudeen Abbas, deeply commiserates with the Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, over the passing of his mother Hajiya Safarau’ Umar Baribari.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Party National Chairman, Edwin Olofin in a condolence message in Abuja on Sunday, Ganduje said her demise has left a profound void in the hearts of family, friends, and people of Katsina State.

Dr. Ganduje extends his condolences to Governor Radda, the bereaved family, and the entire people of Katsina State during this difficult time, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the deceased.

Ganduje, urges Governor Radda and other members of the family to find solace in the cherished memories and legacy of the departed soul, reaffirming the Party’s support and solidarity with the people of Katsina State, at this moment of grief.

Also, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi in a similar message, described the late Hajiya Safara’u as a committed mother whose life was dedicated to the service of humanity.

Krishi said: “The Speaker expressed sadness that Hajiya Safara’u left at a time her wise counsel and wisdom were needed,” noting that, “her death leaves a void in the lives of those who knew her, closely.

“She lived a life worthy of emulation, and her legacy of dedication, community service, and the good upbringing she gave her children are sources of solace to her family and beyond.

“Hajiya Safara’u was not just a mother to Governor Radda and his siblings, she also played the same role in the lives of many.

“Her selflessness, service to humanity, and wisdom will remain with us for eternity. She was a unique woman, whom one could easily refer to as one in a million.

“Indeed, nothing can be more depressing than losing one’s mother. My thoughts and prayers are with Governor Radda and his entire extended family at this moment of grief,” the Speaker said.