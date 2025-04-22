APC National Chairman inaugurates France chapter, drums supports for Tinubu

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated the new Executive Committee of the Party France Chapter in Paris, calling on all diaspora members to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms and ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

The event took place in Paris at the weekend, where prominent APC members in the Diaspora gathered, according to Edwin Olofin, Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman, on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ganduje emphasized the importance of unity among Party members in the diaspora, stressing their role in supporting the administration’s economic transformation efforts.

Ganduje acknowledged that while the reforms under President Tinubu may be seen as painful, “they are necessary steps to reposition Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth.”

READ ALSO: CBN Bets On eNaira Revival Despite Waning Public Interest

The APC National Chairman commended efforts of the diaspora, in expanding the Party’s base abroad, through active recruitment of members and mobilization.

He further assured the gathering that the Party is committed to working with the National Assembly to realize the long-sought goal of diaspora voting, enabling full political inclusion for Nigerians, living abroad.

He said: “We appreciate you for holding the banner of our Party, expanding its membership, and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in light of the critical reforms he is undertaking. There is now more funding for capital development, and both Governors and Local Government Chairmen, can attest to this,” Ganduje stated.

He also referenced recent Party meetings, including those of the National Caucus and the National Executive Committee, NEC, which affirmed overwhelming support for the President’s performance.

“At the end of the NEC meeting, a vote of confidence was passed on President Tinubu because of the progress his administration is making. He is a reformer and has introduced significant changes, especially in the economic sector.”

Dr. Ganduje expressed optimism about the APC’s prospects heading into the 2027 elections, pointing to increasing internal stability and defection of key figures from other political Parties.

“There is peace in the APC, unlike in other Parties that are battling internal crises. Because of this enabling environment, many are decamping to our Party, including Senators, members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly members, and other notable political figures. Our Party respects its constitution and practices internal democracy.”

In her response, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the APC France Chapter, Hajjiya Amina Musa Baba-Suzuki, reiterated the critical role of Nigerians in the diaspora in national development, not just as economic contributors, but also, as political stakeholders.

“The Nigerian diaspora contributes billions in remittances and investments, but we are also thought leaders and proud ambassadors of Nigeria’s democracy,” she said.

She advocated for stronger support for diaspora chapters, emphasizing their role as mobilizers and promoters of Nigeria’s interests abroad.

“We serve as vital links between our people and democratic processes at home. Our chapter and others like it, act as soft-power diplomats, advocates, and connectors.”

The Chairman, concluded with a passionate appeal to Dr Ganduje and the APC leadership to champion the cause of diaspora voting.

“Under your visionary leadership, we believe diaspora voting can become a reality. It is not only possible, it is necessary. We respectfully urge you to make this dream come true during the life of this administration. After all, where there is a will, there is always a way,” she added.

Those who attended the inauguration includes wife of the APC National Chairman Professor Hafsat Ganduje, APC National Women Leader, Dr Mrs Mary Alile, Chairman of all the APC in Europe, Tunde Doherty, HRM Oba Aderounmu

Bamidele Sadiq, OBA Yoruba in France, and

Ilufemiloye 1 of France, among others.