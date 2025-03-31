APC National Chairman, congratulates Muslim Ummah on Eid El-fitr celebration

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, warmly congratulates the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a congratulatory message to the Muslim body by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofin in Abuja on Sunday, Dr Ganduje rejoices with all Muslims for the spiritual renewal and discipline, attained during the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and devotion to Almighty God.

He urges the faithful to uphold the virtues of piety, selflessness, and compassion that Ramadan represents, while also extending love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged in society.

“As Nigeria continues on its path of growth and development, I call on Muslims and all citizens to remain steadfast in promoting unity, peace, and National progress.

“The lessons of Ramadan which is patience, sacrifice, and perseverance, are essential in fostering harmony and strengthening the nation’s democratic institutions,” he said.

The two term Kano State Governor urges the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Timubu to succeed in his effort to take the country from economic doldrums and bringing to an end the lingering security challenges, noting that Nigerians will not regret voting for President Tinubu after his first tenure.

“I commend Nigerians for their unwavering support for President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and, I assure you of the APC-led Government’s commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of all citizens.

“Once again, I extend my heartfelt felicitations, praying that Almighty God, accepts the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah and grant them abundant blessings in this season of celebration.