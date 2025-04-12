APC National Chairman congratulates Morka on 60th Birthday

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has congratulated the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Felix Morka, on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in a congratulatory message to Morka on Saturday, Ganduje, described Morka as a committed Party stalwart and a distinguished public communicator, whose unwavering dedication and service have immensely contributed to the image, growth, and development of the Party.

“As the National Publicity Secretary, Morka has consistently projected ideals of the Party with uncommon clarity, dignity, and discipline, standing as a dependable voice of reason and resilience in the face of political challenges and misinformation.

“Morka is a pillar of strength and integrity, within our party.

“His prowess in information dissemination and intellectual depth, legal acumen, and strategic communication skills have continued to add value to the progressive agenda of the APC.

“On behalf of the National Working Committee, NWC, and the entire APC family, I extend our warmest felicitations to him as he marks this significant milestone,” the National Chairman said.

Dr Ganduje prayed for continued good health, wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to the Party and the nation.