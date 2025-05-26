APC N/Central Forum wants Tinubu to replace Minister Nentawe

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The All Progressives Congress (APC), North-Central Forum, has scored the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda low in his seven months in office

The Forum said the high expectations that greeted the Minister’s appointment, is dashed by his abysmal performance, saying that his impact has not been felt.

Speaking in a statement sent to our correspondent on Sunday, the Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga said the Minister has disappointed the Plateau people who are his first constituents.

Zazzaga said with the number of displaced persons in Plateau, occasioned by the killings carried out by herdsmen, the Minister has done very little to ameliorate their sufferings.

The statement is coming amid speculations that President Bola Tinubu would carry out a cabinet reshuffle when his administration clocks two years on May 29, 2025, which is just a few days away.

“We are forced to speak out due to the poor response of the Minister to the humanitarian crisis in Plateau State, arising from unending attacks on indigenous communities, as well as other humanitarian issues in different parts of the country”, Zazzaga said.

According to the forum: “As stakeholders who are connected to the grassroots, we can sincerely report that the Minister has not done enough to address humanitarian issues which affect ordinary Nigerians in rural communities.

“Specifically, indigenous communities in the North-Central are facing enormous humanitarian challenges. In several communities hundreds of people have been displaced in attacks by invading gunmen. While the security forces continue to engage the assailants, the displaced people have not received the succor that the Ministry is expected to provide.

“Helpless persons are left to fend for themselves with no help coming from the government institution that is mandated to help them. This is also the situation in other parts of the country, not just in the North-Central.

“The impact of the Minister has not been felt, even in the State, where he comes from. Many people in Plateau don’t even know that the State has a Minister,” parts of the statement said.

The Forum said in a State where assailants have reportedly taken control of 64 communities, with thousands displaced, the Minister is still playing politics rather than being serious.

“It was the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, that visited displaced persons in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State in December 2024, following attacks in the area during the period.

“The Minister of State also paid a courtesy visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs, His Majesty Dr. Jacob Gyang Buba.

“The presence of Nentawe is needed in these affected areas but it is unfortunate that he has not cared to show up. This is more saddening because he is from Plateau, and the people expect so much from him because of the relevance of the position he is occupying.

“We are urging the Minister to sit up and lead efforts to address the humanitarian crises in Plateau, in particular, and in all parts of the country,” the statement said.

The Forum opined that Nentawe’s attitude to the humanitarian crisis in Plateau is political, our correspondent reports.