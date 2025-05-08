APC membership expansion due to Ganduje’s hard work says party’s chieftain Aliyu

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The membership expansion of the All Progressives Congress, APC as witnessed by recent defections of members of other political parties into its fold is said to be a manifestation of the hard work of the party leadership.

“Hard work, passion and commitment of our leader the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his colleagues on the stable of the National Working Committee of our great party the All Progressives Congress APC” made the feat possible.

A chieftain of the party and convener, National Agenda for Tinubu, Aliyu Ibrahim stated this at the formal reception and dinner in honour of the chairman and members of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party on their recent appointments by the president into boards of various Federal Government, FG agencies in Abuja recently

He commended committed APC members across the country and the party leadership in particular for providing the needed leadership for the party.

“Your appointments into various Federal Boards by Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu underscores his acknowledgement of your contributions to the growth and stability of the All-Progressives Congress as well as your individual capacities to provide quality leadership of these Federal Agencies.

“We the members of the National Agenda for Tinubu 2027 (NAFT) share the confidence of the President in your individual and collective capacities to perform” he said.

Aliyu appreciated the individuals and organizations who contributed to the success of organizing the get together, announcing that the National Agenda for Tinubu 2027 (NAFT) was established as a platform for measuring of confidence in the capacity of the President Bola Tinubu as an elected leader

“having been voted for by over 70% of Nigerian voting electorate in 2023 general elections. Essentially, the National Agenda for Tinubu 2027 took into consideration the bold and courageous policy decisions of his Renewed Hope Agenda, Policy directives covering all the sectorial domains of governance.

“He has executed many unprecedented initiatives which are beginning to positively impact on the economy. It is also for this and many other reasons that we urge President Tinubu to contest again for 2027” he said.