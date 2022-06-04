APC members ask Court to disqualify Tinubu

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of Gaskiya Youth Movement (GYM), are asking the Federal High Court, Abuja, to disqualify Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling party, from the 2023 presidential race.

It was gathered that Tinubu and the APC are listed as first and second defendants, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is recorde as the third defendant.

The plaintiffs are: Umar Iliyasu, Suleiman Baba and Abubakar Adamu.

The trio asked the court to decide whether Tinubu can participate in the APC primaries or that of any other political party in Nigeria, given his “questionable educational background and date of birth”.

There is a widespread claim that the genuineness of Tinubu’s university education is shrouded in mystery, but some individuals have said it has no basis in fact.

The 70-year-old is among the leading aspirants in the race for who would become the APC’s presidential candidate, which will be determined in the June 6 convention.

