APC lawmaker emerges as Plateau new Assembly Speaker

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Lawmaker representing Mikang State Constituency (APC), Daniel Nanlong, has emerged as the new Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Naalong, was elected as Speaker on Wednesday following the resignation of the former Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, from the Young Progressives Party.

The election took place on Wednesday during an emergency sitting held at the temporary Assembly Complex located at the Old Government House, Jos.

Naalong, member representing Mikang State Constituency and a former Majority Leader in the 9th Assembly, was unanimously chosen by his colleagues to lead the 24-member legislature.

The change in leadership comes on the heels of a closed-door meeting involving Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the former Speaker, and other lawmakers.

The meeting was convened as part of efforts to address ongoing political tensions within the state.

The emergency session was presided over by Deputy Speaker, Gwotta Ajang, who facilitated the transition process.

Dewan, a member of the YPP, is the only legislator from his party in the Assembly.

His resignation is seen as part of a broader effort to stabilise the political tension that has persisted in the Assembly in the past months.