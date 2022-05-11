APC has lost moral – Presidential aspirant, Garba dumps party

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has announced his resignation from the ruling party.

In his resignation letter sighted by DAILY POST on Wednesday, Garba, who earlier withdrew from the APC presidential race following high cost of nomination and interest forms, accused the party of losing its moral bearing.

Garba, who earlier said he raised more than N80 million from his supporters to purchase the N100 million form, alleged that APC has no regard for the future of the country.

Part of the letter reads, “My resignation was due to the fact that APC as a party, has lost its moral bearing and has taken to some exclusionary practices which are against standard democracy, DailyTimes gathered.

“More importantly, as a young man who believes in the future of Nigeria, and has high hopes in APC before now, I cannot continue to retain membership of a party that favours money beyond competency.

“APC has betrayed public trust over the years and has turned out to be doing much worse than the previous government.

“The party seems to be favoring its enemies more than its friends, adversaries than its loyalists. APC has no practical plan for the future of Nigeria”.

