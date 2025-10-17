APC governors meet in Kebbi Friday

The Kebbi State Government says all arrangements have been concluded for the successful hosting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) meeting scheduled to take place in Birnin Kebbi today, Friday, October 17, 2025.

Announcing this during a media briefing on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barrister Attahiru Maccido, said the state was fully prepared to receive the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), and members of the State Executive Council, we warmly welcome all the APC governors to Kebbi State,” he said.

Maccido explained that the government had made adequate arrangements for logistics, accommodation, and security, working closely with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth and memorable meeting.

“The government has assigned various ministries and committees to ensure that all delegates and guests experience the warmth, culture, and hospitality for which Kebbi State is known,” he added.

He appealed to residents of Birnin Kebbi to maintain peace, orderliness, and cooperation throughout the period of the meeting, and commended journalists for their “continuous hard work and professionalism in promoting the positive image of Kebbi State and the APC family.”

“Together, let us make this gathering a remarkable success that will further strengthen our bond of unity and progress within our great party,” he concluded.