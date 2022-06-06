APC governors in closed-door meeting at party secretariat

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) are currently in a closed-door meeting with the national leadership of the party.

The meeting is taking place at the national secretariat of the ruling party, DailyTimes gathered.

In attendance were Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Kano, Umar Ganduje, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Niger, Sani Bello, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Gombe, Mohammad Inuwa Yahaya, among others.

The governors arrived at the party’s national secretariat around 8pm.

They headed to the NEC Hall of the party to meet with the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The meeting is not unconnected with the controversy rocking the party over the choice of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

