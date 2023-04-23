APC dissolves PCC after general elections

By Tom Okpe

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has dissolved the Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) after the general elections in the country.

The council which was set up in September, 2022 and headed by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong as Director General and Rep James Faleke as Secretary was set up, to conduct the campaign, seeing to the winning of the election at all level by the party.

According to a statement by Governor Lalong and James Faleke, made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, noted that; “Our great party, APC has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) inaugurated last year to prosecute the 2023 presidential election.”

This was also tweeted by Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications on Sunday morning.

The party, according to the statement stated that on behalf of the chairman, Presidential Campaign Council, President Muhammadu Buhari; the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and other leaders, thanked all council members, leaders and supporters for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement reads: “Since the campaign council took off, in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket.

“The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, our leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign.

“We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect, Tinubu’s administration.

“The process of transitioning into a new era of a ‘Renewed Hope’ is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in.

“Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for supporting us in dedication, and hard work.”

