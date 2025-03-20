APC Delta Leaders Condemn attack on NPS

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State leadership has condemned attack on the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Barr Felix Morka.

This is as the crisis in the Party State chapter, deepens following rebuttal by majority members of the State Executive Committee, SEC, who have rejected a petition seeking the removal of the Party’s NPS.

In a petition, addressed to the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and copied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Party, with date, 19th March, 2025, accusing the National Publicity Secretary, NPS Barr Felix Morka of engaging in anti-Party activities, by working for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the State against the APC.

In the letter, signed by 81 members of the Delta State Executive Committee, SEC, frowned at the call for the removal of the NPS, Morka by the State Chairman.

While passing vote of no confidence on the Chairman, the SEC in their letter said: “We would also like to use this medium to bring to the attention of the NWC that Omeni Sobotie’s leadership as State chairman has been an unmitigated disaster. He has consistently proved incapable of discharging the functions of his office.

“He has been absent without explanation for prolonged periods, foisting a vacuum of leadership that has enabled impostors and unauthorized elements to undermine the Party’s institutional integrity and effective functioning.

“Since his emergence as Chairman, Sobotie failed to convene any meetings of SEC also, to convene regular meetings of the SWC.

“He continued to operate in a dictatorial fashion, unilaterally, usurping authority of SEC and SWC without restraint, perfectingu se of proxies in a clear abdication of responsibility and betrayal of trust.”

The SEC also accused the Chairman of a cozy relationship with the Delta State Government, controlled by the PDP saying that this illicit association has severely, undermined the Party’s integrity, exposing it to political manipulation and sabotage.

“We have completely lost confidence in Sobotie’s leadership as State Chairman, as he continues to act with impunity in blatant disregard of the Party’s constitution.

“We strongly urge the NWC to take immediate disciplinary action by suspending Sobotie from his position as State Chairman.

“This is crucial to prevent further damage to the Party’s reputation and integrity,” the SEC stated.