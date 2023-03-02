APC congratulates President – elect, commends Nigerians

By Tom Okpe

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has congratulated President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima over their victory at the last Saturday, 25th February, 2023 Presidential election in the country.

It also, thank Nigerians effusively, for their overwhelming support that resulted in renewed mandate for our great Party saying, this election was vigorously contested like no other in the history of our democracy, witnessing determined participation of millions of our fellow compatriots.

In a press statement on Wednesday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr Felix Morka said: “our country and democracy are richer and stronger together in this strident onward march into a more vibrant future of opportunities, wholesome and transformative development.”

The APC commended the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari stating that; “we deeply appreciate your remarkable accomplishments in office that provided a formidable springboard for our President-Elect, Tinubu, to run a victorious race, and we remain thankful for your intrepid and steady leadership of our Party.

“Your unparalleled program of electoral and democratic reform provided a conducive predicate for the successful conduct of this year’s presidential election. Your legacy will endure through time.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the creditable discharge of its statutory duty to deliver a free and credible presidential election.

“We applaud the armed forces and security agencies for their vigilance, and keeping the peace, maintaining law and order during this important exercise.

“We are equally thankful to local and international observer missions for their roles in monitoring this process to its conclusion.

“We dedicate this victory to all Nigerians for their courage, boundless energy, resilience and abiding love of country.

“We congratulate all Candidates in the presidential contest for their eminent leadership and massive contributions to democratic progress and consolidation in our country.

“We commend all political parties and their supporters for the engaging contest. We urge them to join hands with the President-Elect, Tinubu, to work for the utmost good and benefit of all Nigerians, irrespective of partisan political, ethnic, religious, age or gender difference.”

The APC further stressed: “As stakeholders, we must put our people first and make their best interest and well-being top and controlling priority of the incoming administration.

“We have full faith and confidence that our President-elect would spare no effort in mobilizing all available human and material resources to take our country to new and lofty heights of unity, peace, economic vibrancy, security and prosperity,” the statement added.

