By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has commiserated with the Government and good people of Niger State, over the devastating floods that submerged the market town of Mokwa in Mokwa Local Government Area, last Wednesday.

The Party in a press statement on Saturday, issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Fe,ix Morka said the Party is highly devastated and deeply symthasies with fa skies of the victims.

He said: “In particular, our deepest sympathies are with families that have lost loved ones and those displaced from their homes as a result of this disaster.

“We commend the valiant efforts of first responders and courageous citizens engaged in search, rescue and recovery operations in the flood-affected districts.

“We urge the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other Federal, State and Local authorities, to expand efforts and interventions to quickly mitigate the impact of the disaster and bring relief to victims.

“It is our prayer that the souls of all who have died may find eternal rest, as we pray for quick recovery and healing for those injured in this tragedy,” Mo4ka added.