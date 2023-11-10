APC concludes governorship campaign in Bayelsa

…President Tinubu Urges Bayelsans to Vote Sylva for Rapid Development of State.

By Aherhoke Okioma

The All Progressives Congress has concluded its campaign for this Saturday’s Governorship election in Bayelsa State with Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima in attendance representing President Bola Tinubu.

Thousands of party faithful defied a downpour, considered as showers of blessings, at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa to attend the grand finale of the campaign of the APC candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Addressing unprecedented mammoth crowd of supporters at the rally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called on the people of Bayelsa to vote for the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s Governorship election and connect the state to the center.

The president who was represented by the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima said through a partnership between the State and the federal government, the perennial challenges of coastal erosion and flooding plaguing the people of Bayelsa could be tackled.

Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Bayelsa, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State said despite the hurdles put in place to frustrate the party and its candidate, it has emerged stronger, expressing optimism on the chances of victory.

National Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje said the party was convinced that its candidate with his experience and exposure as erstwhile Governor and Minister would develop the State if given the mandate to govern.

READ ALSO: Court orders immediate reinstatement, promotion and…

The APC Candidate for Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva who is a former Governor of the State and immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief stated that if elected, he would focus on a six point agenda to develop the State’s human and material resources.

Earlier, Chairman of the APC in Bayelsa, Doctor Dennis Otiotio asserted the people were ready to vote for the party to solve the challenges of want and underdevelopment in the State.

The Highlight of the event was the presentation of the APC Governorship flag to Chief Sylva and his running mate Joshua Macaiver by the national Chairman of the party.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com