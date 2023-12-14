APC chieftain warns Tinubu, APC over rivers power tussle

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has warned the ruling party against taking actions that will be detrimental to the party.

Issuing this warning in a statement released on Wednesday, Nabena also warned President Bola Tinubu against interfering with the ongoing power tussle in both Ondo and Rivers.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain urged the party leaders to follow the guiding principle of the nations constitution in its decisions.

Nabena said, “President Tinubu who believe in the political or social equality of all people and practice the principle of equality of rights must not play politics with Rivers and Ondo states. The constitution of our nation must be recognised and respected at this time in Rivers and Ondo states.

“The All Progressives Congress should also look into the party constitution carefully, bearing in mind that the National Working Committee of our party does not have powers to dissolve an elected chairman and his executive in Rivers.

“We are democrats and not dictators in APC. So we should be mindful of our actions. The implications of this action in River state might be dangerous for our party in the near future if the right thing is not done quickly now, if not, what happened before in 2019 will happen again with litigations here and there.”

The APC chieftain’s comment comes amid ongoing political tension in Rivers State.