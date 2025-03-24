APC chieftain tasks Tinubu, Ganduje on abduction of NWC member by Kidnappers

By Tom Okpe

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof Adeyemo A Adediwura has demanded for the rescue of the Party’s Director of Administration, Dr Rauf Adeniji from hands of Kidnappers.

Dr Adeniji was reportedly missing, more than two months ago, allegedly kidnapped with the scholar, Prof Adediwura, bemoaning the silence’ and inability of the Party to say or do anything about his rescue.

He said Dr Adeniji, who hails from Ife in Osun State is one of the many neglect the geo-political zone, has suffered under the APC administration, despite the people’s loyalty, support and votes to the Party over the years.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, the erudite Prof Adediwura, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of the Party and the National Working Committee, NWC, to act urgently, and ensure the release of Adeniji.

He said: “This is a cradle call for the APC, a call for reflection and action; it is time for APC to wake up, recognize the sacrifices of the people of Ife, and work towards genuine inclusion,” pointing that; “This is also, the only through concrete action the Party hopefully, will regain its stronghold and secure victory in the forthcoming elections.

He said: “To compound the disappointment, the only notable Ife son at the National level of the Party, Dr Adeniji, APC’s Director of Administration, has been languishing in the den of kidnappers for over two months.

“Yet, the Party has been largely silent, offering little in the way of concerted effort or urgency to secure his release. This silence is deafening and speaks volumes about the neglect, Ife Kingdom has suffered under APC’s watch.”

He also lamented how Ife had suffered neglect under APC, saying: “For over a decade, the people of Ile-Ife remained loyal to APC, standing by the Party through thick and thin. Yet, the reward for this loyalty has been an unfortunate tale of marginalization and neglect.

“The roads that should have been completed remain abandoned, infrastructural development has been slow, and Political appointments have bypassed qualified and deserving Ife indigenes.

“Our people went all out to ensure the Party’s victory always, but what has been the reward for their sacrifice in the current APC-led administration, Ile-Ife has been left out in the cold.

“Despite this, in the 2023 Presidential election, the indigenes of Ife Kingdom once again showed their unwavering commitment to the APC cause.

“No Ife indigene has been given a substantive position of influence in the Federal Government, leaving many supporters disillusioned and questioning their allegiance to a Party that has not reciprocated their dedication,” he lamented.

While cautioning the Party as another Osun Governorship election approaches, the APC bigwig, wondered how the Party will campaign in Ife Osun State.

“How would the Party plan to campaign in Ile-Ife, or what message will be taken to the people who have felt ignored for so long? How do we convince Ife indigenes to vote against a Governor who has appointed four commissioners and several board chairmen from Ife Kingdom,” he queried.

“How do we ask them to turn their backs on a Government that is actively completing the Federal road project abandoned by APC and rehabilitating intra-town roads neglected for years?

“The APC must acknowledge the realities on ground and make swift amends. The Party must reengage with the people of Ife Kingdom, address their grievances, and ensure that their voices are not just heard but acted upon.

“Developmental projects, strategic appointments, and tangible political inclusion must be prioritized to rebuild trust and confidence,” he added.