APC Chieftain fingers Shettima in Adamawa Guber debacle, warns Tinubu of backstabbing

By Tom Garba

As controversies continue to trail the recently concluded Adamawa State Governorship Election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Uba Dan’arewa has fingered the Vice- President – elect, Senator Kashim Shettima as figure behind the almost dubious enthronement of the APC candidate, Senator Aishat Dahiru Binani.

He said the former governor of Borno perfected the unconstitutional declaration of Binani by the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner ,Barrister Hudu Ari and the acceptance speech read by Binani after the kangaroo declaration.

Dan’arewa in a trending audio credited to him said the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima is behind all the controversies that trailed the Adamawa governorship election.

He said Binani’s action which is tantamount to a coup de tat shows level of Shettima’s political desperation

The APC chieftain expressed fear that the with the deftness of his scheming in the Adamawa governorship race, the Vice President-elect may end up staging a coup to overthrow Tinubu’s government.

Dan’arewa who in the audio said he was stating his personal view advised President-Elect, Senator Bola Tinubu to be wary of Shettima if truly his hand is on the purported declaration of Binani by INEC REC, Barr Hudu Ari.

He alleged that Shettima on many occasions had told people that he want to create sharp rivalry among the people of Adamawa State hence his firm decision to impose Binani on them to kill the political career of many politicians.

He said it was a grievous mistake for Shettima to have said people like Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Sadiq Wale Ganye, and many others don’t have any political relevance.

The party chieftain in the audio narrated the ordeal that befallen the Adamawa APC family and accused Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the root cost of the genesis.

According to him Binani after the party’s primary ignored all reconciliation processes initiated and said she don’t need the likes of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to win her election.

“It is the main reason I will ever fight her politically, and I want to make it loud and clear that Binani is nothing in the political space of Adamawa if not because of the intruding attitude of Kashim Shettima.

“May I still tell you that Nuhu and Tinubu are more of brothers and anybody that tells you they can be separated or somebody can separate them is deceiving himself.

“It is unfortunate Binani’s governorship ambition has caused so much trouble in the state, her ambition has negatively affected the career of senior security men in the country, and the leadership of the party is under a pressure for being indifferent over the political melee of Adamawa.

“Binani has crashed politics as far as Adamawa is concerned. She is politically in an ICU, in the row call of death and I wish her all well,” he said.

Also in the audio, he accused the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk of connivance with Binani to replace her.

“Whether you like it or not, in Adamawa as far as Tinubu’s government is concerned, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is the captain of the ship.

“People are saying we have done anti-party, we have done that to protect our political image and relevance because Binani said with us or without us she is next Governor of Adamawa State even if it is one vote cast.

“We have seen it all. We didn’t support her, she lost the election, votes were all cast, she failed woefully,” he said.

He revealed that the culprits of the unfortunate declaration of Senator Aishatu Binani as Governor are the ones hiding Barr Yunusa Hudu Ari, Adamawa REC because they are afraid of the consequence.

“We know the House, we have the video clips that these people had a meeting against the people of Adamawa. I’m not happy that they dent the good name of President Muhammadu Buhari and on a later date we will reveal all the machination and escapades agenda they had intended against our people,” he said.

He further called on Shettima to hands up on the political issues of Adamawa else he may not like the results

All efforts to get Binani’s reaction prove abortive, as our correspondent noticed constant busy beef when contacted through her telephone number suggesting his line is probability being blacklisted.