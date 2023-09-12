APC candidate to challenge tribunal ruling on Delta Assembly seat

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Oshimili South All Progressives Congress ( APC) Candidate for the Delta House of Assembly, ( DTHA) election, Ogbueshi Sualeze Paul Eluaka, has described the Saturday 9th, 2023 tribunal judgment dismissing his petition against the PDP Candidate, Hon Bridget Anyafulu, as not only laughable but an undiluted mixture of comedy, just as he pledged to appeal the judgment.

In his first official reaction today Sunday 10th September 2023, the widely acknowledged people’s choice, noted that he has already briefed his legal team and justice would be served within the time frame.

Said Ogbueshi Sualeze Eluaka: “l find this judgment laughable due to obvious glossing over of germane issues raised in my petition. First of all, the tribunal failed to address the issue of the respondent not resigning her appointment as Okowa’s appointee before she picked form to contest the elections to represent Oshimili South State Constituency. That’s a clear breach of the electoral and constitutional laws. I have instructed my legal team to do the needful. Justice will be served l assure you all my supporters”.

While urging his teeming supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, Ogbueshi Eluaka affirmed implicit confidence in the ability of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to restore the nation on the path of rectitude in all areas, going forward.

