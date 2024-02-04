APC candidate floors PDP In Delta rerun election

By Nosa Àkenzua

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alapala Anthony Ebitonmo has been declared winner of the rerun election for Burutu Constituency I in the Delta State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that Alapala was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of Asupa Forteta of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In the rerun election that held in Ayakoromor Unit 8, Oboro Unit 9, Enekorogha Unit 26, and Edegbene Unit 27, Alapala floored Asupa, winning all units scoring more than 50 per cent of votes casted.

Out of a total of 15381 votes castes,14809 were declared valid with Alapala polling 7728 votes ahead of Asupa, who scored 6616 votes, while 578 were voided

Alapala was subsequently presented with his certificate of return by the Returning Officer, Prof. Arnold.