APC Canada Praises Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Canada, has praised President Bola Tinubu over his intervention in the Ondo State political crisis.

The party described Tinubu’s intervention as a wealth of wisdom that nailed what would have caused a serious political crisis in that state.

The Vice President of the APC in Canada, Dr Abiola Oshodi stated this on Friday while speaking with newsmen.

He said that the president had used his fatherly wisdom to resolve the leadership issue in the state.

Oshodi urged politicians in the state to sheath their swords and concentrate on governance.

The APC Chieftain, who commended the president’s interest in peace and development to thrive in the state, stated that the resolution had shown that the APC could put its house in order.

According to him, the challenge of resolving the crisis in the state looked insurmountable, ‘but thanks to President Tinubu, who held a series of meetings, made the necessary consultations and now we can all heave a sigh of relief.’

He subsequently tasked the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to direct the state in the right direction.

“To Aiyedatiwa, whom the Lord has entrusted the affairs of the state to act as governor at this auspicious time, “I pray that the Lord will strengthen you and give you all the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state right.

“Let everyone sheathe their swords; let us do away with strife and acrimony and let us all focus on delivering dividends of democracy to our people who had voted for APC again and again,” he said.