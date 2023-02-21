APC Campaign rejects Naja’atu Muhammad as PSC Northwest Coordinator

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Monday rejected the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as a Northwest Coordinator of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Muhammad is a former Director of the APC PCC. She dumped the ruling party late last year and pitched her tent with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement signed by Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima PCC, the APC described Muhammad as partisan and unfit for her new role.

The statement by Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, reads: “We are deeply shocked and appalled to read a release by the Police Service Commission appointing one of its most partisan members, Naja’atu Bala Muhammad as a NorthWest coordinator of the Presidential Election. In that role, she is expected to move about freely, supervising the conduct of Police Officers during the elections.

“With the well-documented activities, actions and vitriols of Naja’atu in the last few weeks against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (after being shown the door out of the APC as a mole) we venture to say that this appointment is not only callous, it is insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable by the Tinubu/SHETTIMA Presidential Campaign Council.

“Coming at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is constantly assuring and reassuring the world of free, fair and credible elections, it confirms our worst fears that there are functionaries of government that are actively working with the opposition to thwart the avowed commitment of Mr. President.

“We need not emphasise that the role given to NAJA’ATU requires a honest and unbiased individual who will discharge the duties diligently and without reproach. The nation will not get that from NAJA’ATU.

“We, therefore, demand for the IMMEDIATE withdrawal of the name of NAJA’ATU Bala Muhammad as a coordinator of the Police Service Commission for the NorthWest or any region for that matter.

“She has an inalienable right to continue to campaign for any candidate of her choice and to vote for that candidate, but she cannot be given a garment to wear at this time that is meant only for neutrals.”

