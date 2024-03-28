APC appoints zonal coordinators ahead of its pre-registration

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a six-man committee of Governors to coordinate the party activities in all the geo-political zones, ahead of its pre-registration exercise.

The National Chairman, Ganduje, while inaugurating the coordinators at the party National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja on Wednesday, said the six Governors have the mandate to initiate periodic interface between Governors of the zones, and leadership of the party saying that, “the purpose of this event, is to enable the Governor’s, who are in charge of our Six geopolitical zones, take absolute control in the respective zones.”

He stressed that they have also been mandated to liaise with the party to commence immediate process for real, reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the zones, noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will coordinate the party’s activities for the South-west zone, while Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State takes charge of the South-east and the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Bassey Otu would be in charge of South-south.

In the same vein, Ganduje said Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, takes charge of North-Central, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, coordinates’ North-east while Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani controls, the North-west.

Reading the terms of reference to the coordinators, Ganduje said: “They are to mobilise Governors of the Zones to effectively, and physically, participate in Party activities within and outside the zones.

“Initiate periodic interface between the Governors of the zones with leadership of the party, to liase with the party and commence immediate process of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the geopolitical zone.

“Mobilize Governor’s of the zones to effectively, and physically participate in party activities in the zone, consult with Governor’s and resolve some issues that will further enhance progress and unity of the party and, to assist the party on resource mobilization in serving the party in any other activity that may be assigned by the party.”

Responding on behalf of the Governors, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Uzodinma said the team would not fail the party in the assignment.

He said: “We’re delighted and happy that the party in its wisdom, introduced this new policy of properly, coordinating the party. We at the PGF has membership of 20 Governors which means 20 States, currently, governed by APC.

“We’ve to start from there to ensure an inclusive participation of all members of our party, and to take this participation to the grassroot, I think that’s the wisdom behind this inauguration.

“So, what we’re saying now is that we’re supporting the Federal Government; we’re going to help them to succeed in the implementation of their various policies to recover the nation’s economy.

“We ‘re indeed, glad with our party for this innovation, very innovative idea and they have involved us as drivers of the programme. I think we are happy at the new development and that’s what democracy is all about.

“In a partisan democracy, the party is supreme, and the Government is controlled and managed by the party. That’s why the President of the country is the leader of our great party.

“And the advantage we have, better than these mushroom parties is that, we are the ruling party,” he added.