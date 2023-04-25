Apapa approaches Tribunal to withdrawal Peter Obi’s cases against Tinubu – LP

The Labour Party, LP, has raised the alarm alleging that the self-acclaimed chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, has approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, asking it to dismiss all the cases filed by the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, LP urged the tribunal to disregard the “antics” by Apapa, saying they are out to destroy the party and satisfy their alleged paymasters.

“We are by this statement informing all arms of the Judiciary, including the tribunals and courts to ignore the ignoble antics of these compromised suspended members of the party. We are also calling on the police, DSS and EFCC to arrest these enemies of democracy.

“Approaching the tribunals to withdraw all the cases lodged by Labour Party candidates across the board is the height of subterfuge and treachery, and Nigerians will resist this ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil,” he said in a statement posted on the party’s official website.

