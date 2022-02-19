Anyim Pius opens up on rift with Obasanjo

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Ayim, has opened up on an alleged face-off with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Anyim said there are no grudges against Obasanjo, describing the former President as one who has always remained focused and determined in his activities.

Anyim, who had declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election, spoke with Channels Television on Friday.

“I did not have any personal issue with (former) President Obasanjo,” he said.

“President Obasanjo was a very outstanding President Nigeria ever had. President Obasanjo was focused and determined in all that he wanted to do.”

The former national Assembly leader maintained that there was no rift between him and Obasanjo.

“We had a little disagreement and it was the National Assembly and the Executive; not Pius Anyim and (former) President Obasanjo.

“What brought about the problem was a motion moved by Senator Idris Abubakar from Gombe, it wasn’t a motion moved by me,” he explained.

“It was the action taken in the Senate that the former President was reacting to, and it was friction between National Assembly and the Executive.

“Of course, being the head of the legislature, I cannot run away from it; I was leading the legislature and he (Obasanjo) was leading the Executive on the other hand, but there was nothing personal.”

Anyim was the Senator representing Ebonyi South. He took over Chuba Okadigbo as the Senate President in August 2000.

Anyim was the Senate President until May 2003 when there was a disagreement between the legislature and the executive.

He was said to have thwarted Obasanjo’s third term agenda. There were also purported impeachment plots as a result of their disagreement.

Pius Anyim is one of the political heavyweights from the South East who has shown interest in the nation’s number one seat.

Others are former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; former Abia Governor, Uzor Orji Kalu; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and Ogbonnaya Onu.

