Anyanwu remains PDP National Secretary – S/West Stakeholders Forum

By Tunde Opalana

A pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West Stakeholders Forum has insisted that Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the authentic National Chairman of the party.

The forum said its insistence was based on the recent Supreme Court ruling on the scramble for the national scribe seat .

Alhaji Kola Ajayi, coordinator of the South West PDP Stakeholders Forum in a statement on Sunday said there is no ambiguity in the apex court ruling but blamed people with biased mind for self serving interpretation of the judgement.

The forum said it does not recognize the choice of any other person as PDP national secretary.

The statement issued by Ajayi read “we members of the South West Stakeholders Forum as a group interested in the growth of our great party are concerned in the recent development relating to the position of the National Secretary.

“We are convinced that there is no crisis as far as the position is concerned because Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the authentic National Secretary of the party.

Any other person is an impostor.

“The Supreme Court judgement has vindicated Senator Anyanwu. So, we do not recognize Hon. Sunday Ude Okoye or anyone in acting capacity by the name Arc. Setonji Koshedo.

“We blame the misunderstanding on this position on the leadership of the party who are not firm enough in implementing the Supreme Court judgement”.

The forum appealed to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to let the status quo remain by allowing Senator Anyanwu in office till the expiration of the current NWC.

“The national convention is around the corner, we are appealing to the party leadership not to aggravate the crisis within the party but allow the status quo remain while working internally to resolve differences at the national level and state chapters,” said Ajayi

The forum expressed confidence that PDP will flourish after the national convention and the party will be repositioned strongly ahead of the 2027 general election