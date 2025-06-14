Anyanwu remains PDP National Secretary, S/ East leaders insist

As the position of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party is still shrouded in controversy, some members of the party in the South East geopolitical zone insisted that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the party’s scribe.

While a caucus from the same zone recommended Hon. Sunday Ude- Okoye to the PDP National Working Committee, some leaders in the Southeast and state chairmen of the party on Friday met in Umuahia, Abia State to pass a vote of confidence on.

At the expanded meeting held at the secretariat of the Abia State PDP the party chieftains hinged their preference for Anyanwu on the recent Supreme Court judgement which they claimed laid to rest ambiguity over authentic occupant of the seat.

National Vice Chairman, South-East, Chidiebere Goodluck categorically stated the affirmation of the leaders unflinching support for Anyanwu and party while urging members to be united in purpose to work together towards returning PDP power in the states the party had lost control.

He said with the 2027 election in view, party members have work to do in rebuilding the PDP, strengthen it to field credible candidates in all electoral contest in 2027.

He said “PDP should be one in the Southeast. We should not allow division by Abuja based politicians. We must take the fate of the party in our hands and rekindle it’s fire.”

According to him, the PDP is a law abiding institution and members must resolve the rule of law and verdicts of the court including that of the Supreme Court, the final arbiter that has ruled in the favour of Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

At the meeting Austin Nwachukwu who is the chairman of Imo State PDP, also said the Imo State chapter recognized Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary.

The chairman of the Abia State chapter, Abraham Amah in his welcome address said he has obtained the Certified True Copy of the court ruling sacking the elected executives of the PDP in the state.

He said the judgement will be challenged at the Appeal Court.

The meeting lauded the leadership role of chieftains like the former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the chairman Abraham Amah and Senator Austin Akobundu, for their efforts in maintaining unity and focus.