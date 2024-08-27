Anyanwu rejects S/ Court’s upholding of Uzodinma’ as governor

…says ‘Imo people voted for me’ , enjoins supporters to remain calm

By Tunde Opalana

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has rejected the Supreme Court verdict which uphold the victory of Senator Hope Uzodinma in the November 11 2023 Governorship Election in Imo State.

Anyanwu, who is the National Secretary of the PDP described the recent verdict by the Supreme Court on the state governorship poll as the legalization process of electoral fraud.

The PDP candidate insisted that the people of Imo State voted for him but there was a miscarriage of justice by the election umpire and at the different stages of election petition adding that but that the Supreme Court turned a blind eye to his victory with the judgement delivered on Friday.

In a press statement issued on Monday by his Media Aide, Ikenna Onuoha, Anyanwu insisted he was denied victory by the All Progressives Congress APC in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

“Imo people on November 11, 2023, came out en masse and voted for me in a bid to guarantee development, economic stability, social sanity, security of lives, properties and other dividends that could advance our nascent democracy.

“Painfully, the Apex Court gave legal affirmation to that charade by upholding the declaration of the candidate of APC as the true winner of the election”he said .

He stated that the citizens of the state are baffled by the Supreme Court judgement which he said will continue to hurt and hunt the Nigeria judiciary.

In the same vein, he knocked both the Imo State governorship election tribunal and the Appeal Court for committing what he termed as a legal blunder by glossing over a clear electoral crime allegedly committed by APC.

Anyanwu said “It can be recalled that the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court respectively had earlier committed legal blunder by dismissing an appeal bordering on obvious Electoral fraud allegedly committed by the APC and its agents but the supreme court, expected to correct the error still toed the same line of legal disservice and affirmed the APC candidate as the winner of the November 11 Governorship election”.

He however appealed to his supporters to be calm, law-abiding and eschew any act that may create social unrest in the state.