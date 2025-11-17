Anyanwu Rejects Expulsion, Says PDP Convention Was Illegitimate

Samuel Anyanwu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected his expulsion from the party, calling the national convention held in Ibadan at the weekend a “jamboree”.

Anyanwu, who was the suspended national secretary, reacted on Sunday during an interview with Channels Television.

At the convention, the party expelled Anyanwu along with Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti; and several others. The party also dissolved its structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

Anyanwu, however, described the event as “illegitimate,” claiming the party had not held the required preceding congresses.

“Sixteen states had not even done their congresses; the entire south-east has not done their congress — all that happened yesterday [at the convention] was a jamboree. Even the ones done earlier have not been communicated to INEC,” he said.

He dismissed the legitimacy of the convention and its attendees, adding, “When I heard somebody yesterday at the convention, when they were celebrating, having their jamboree, saying that we must obey the rules of the party, I laughed.”

Anyanwu also challenged the authority of the convention to expel him.

“I just told you that I was not expelled. Who expelled me? What platform do they have to expel me?” he asked.

He stated that his initial suspension was already a court matter. “This is a committee headed by Tom Ikimi, which is saying that they have been committed to my suspension. It was not today. I went to court. It’s a court judgment. It’s a court order.”

The convention, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday, concluded with the election of Kabiru Turaki, a former minister, as the party’s new national chairman.