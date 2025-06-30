Anyanwu at 60: Wike hails PDP Scribe, vows unflinching support amid party crisis

By Ukpono Ukpong

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared unwavering support for the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, amid ongoing internal party tensions, describing him as a man of rare character and integrity.

Wike made the remarks on Saturday during a grand celebration of Anyanwu’s 60th birthday and the public presentation of a tribute book titled “Sam Daddy In My Eyes”, held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Wike commended Anyanwu for standing firm in the face of fierce opposition within the party and assured him of his continued support.

A statement issued on Sunday by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted the Minister as saying that Anyanwu’s victory as the substantive PDP National Secretary and the overwhelming show of solidarity at the event were testaments to his credibility and popularity.

“My friends and I congratulate you on your 60th birthday and for your victory as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP.

“I am happy with the crowd I am seeing here. It shows you’re a man of the people.

“Let me assure you, for people like us, we will stand with you; we will continue to be with you. It doesn’t matter what the people will say,” the Minister said.

He told Anyanwu to walk with his head high, having emerged victorious and never beg anyone, nor honour anybody’s invitation.

“Nobody fights a war, wins the war and beg. You have won, the people concerned should come and talk to you and not invite you.

“You don’t fight a war and win and then people will say come, no, tell them, you, come to me.

“You have people like me, so don’t be afraid; I am here. We have done it before; we will do it again. Some people will not be happy; I am happy.

“When e dey pain them, e de sweet us, as e dey sweet us e de pain them,” he said.

Wike stressed that “what makes a man is his character and not how much money he has or the food he provides. If you don’t have character, go to hell with your food.”

He said he had always told people to try and show where they stand, and recalled advising Anyanwu to stand firm on the PDP’s Secretary’s crisis because some people were not straightforward.

“Some people are going right, they are going left, they are going front and they are going backwards.

“What they say in the morning, what they say in the afternoon, is it what they will say in the night?

“So I warned him, if you know you will not stand firm, say it now. I also asked him, are you sure you can stand this fight?

“A fight where virtually everybody, including governors are fighting you, will not be easy but if you stand firm you will win.

“However, if you begin to go left and you go right, not only will you lose, you will suffer and he assured me that he will stand firm and will not change,” he said.

The minister, who said he like people who are consistent in life, praised Anyanwu for being consistent saying, “you have shown me, with what had just happened recently, that you are a man that will stand by his words.”

He equally commended former Senate President Bukola Saraki for attesting to Anyanwu’s steadfastness as a man of his words.

“His mother called me the other day and said ‘my son, I am happy that people like you will take decisions, stand firm and swear not to be disgraced.

“This is what we are talking about people of character. You don’t buy it in the market,” he said.