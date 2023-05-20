Anxiety in Delta community over unidentified corpses

…Police nab four suspected ‘ritualists’

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Litany of absurdities threatening the peace in most of the communities in Delta, have been made manifest, following the sights of yet to be identified corpses in the areas.

Although, fear of the unknown has continued to mount, the Delta State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the police were not relenting with a view to ensuring those behind the wicked activities are brought to book, warning that the police will soon embark on thorough investigation into houses in the areas as steps to ensure the hoodlums are arrested.

In the last few weeks, there has been hue and cry of alleged killings and corpses dumped in the bushes after parts of the bodies are allegedly removed by residents of Asaba metropolis, Ugbolu, and neighbouring Communities over the outcome of unidentified corpses dumped in their areas.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in Delta State DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the police have launched a serious manhunt for the evil doers adding that the police recently arrested four suspected ritualists in Asaba and its environs. He disclosed that the suspects upon their confession to the crime, were arraigned in court as they are currently facing trial for the Crime.

Investigation revealed that these corpses are mutilated by unsuspecting ritualists and dumped inside the bushes where farmers going to their farmlands are gripped by the fear of the unknown upon their alarm.

No fewer than four unidentified corpses have dumped within Ugbolu and Illah Communities in the State with their bodies allegedly mutilated, particularly their vital parts thereby causing unnecessary fear of the unknown

Mr Charles Urehe, a resident of Asaba metropolis who spoke to our correspondent said, “We have in the recent times been worried over the unidentified Corpses that are dumped by major roadsides including bushes with vita parts of their bodies removed and we are calling on the police to expedite action with a view to ensuring those behind the wicked activities are brought to book as soon as possible”

Meanwhile one of the deceased whose name and address are unknown, is about 30yrs old. He was said to have been involved in an accident along Benin/Asaba expressway by NNPC Filing Station opposite former Deputy Asaba, involving one M/Benz 550 with Reg. No. ABUJA RSH 159 CQ, the vehicle hit the man while he was crossing the road and corpse has been deposited at Maduemezia Memorial Hospital Mortuary Asaba.

“Any person(s) who knows the victim, his parents, friends or other relatives should report at State Traffic Office, Asaba, Maduemezia Memorial Hospital Mortuary Asaba, or Police Public Relations office, Police Headquarters Asaba for possible identification and collection of corpse,” a statement signed by DSP Bright Edafe disclosed.