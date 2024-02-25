Anxiety as gunmen target PGs of Anambra communities

Palpable fear has engulfed Anambra communities following the perennial murder targeting the President General of some communities in the state.

This is coming on the heels of the latest victim, Mr. Silas Onyima, President General (PG) of Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra who was shot dead by suspected assassins.

Onyima was shot dead in his country home in Umuoji on Friday night, according to DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who confirmed the killing.

He said no arrest had been made.

Ikenga said investigation was going on and that the Police were working with the locals to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death and the identity of the perpetrators.

“Yes, PG Umuoji was murdered last night, our operators have been deployed to the area to forestall a breakdown of law and order and ensure the safety of the people.

“No arrest had been made, investigation is ongoing and we are working with the locals.

“Our men had been deployed to the area and we are by this medium calling on the people of the community to stay calm as we are on top of the situation,” he said.

Ikenga said the body of the deceased had been recovered and deposited in the morgue.

The killing of Onyima is another sad addition to the list of Presidents General of Communites who died gruesomely in Anambra.

Some of the murdered PGs include Chief Ike Okolo, President General of Obosi Community in the same Idemili North LGA, whonwas murdered in his car In January 2023.

In October 2021, Chief Paul Chinedu, President General of Nanka Community in Orumba North LGA was murdered in the presence of his wife and children.

In March 2021, Francis Onwuachi, the President General of Omor Community in Ayamelum LGA was abducted and murdered. Until his death, Onwuachi was the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Onitsha branch.

Also, Chief Anthony Igboka, the President General of Nimo in Njikoka was gruesomely murdered in April 2019.