Anti-party activities: PDP in dilemma over Wike, others

This upcoming NEC is a make or mar meeting for the party -Segun Sowunmi

By Tunde Opalana

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seems to be in dilemma over what to do with members who involved themselves in anti-party activities before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Prominent among these members are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and even former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan among others.

This dilemma is the herculean task that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party is expected to resolve when it converges on Abuja this week.

But the question is if the NEC can summon the courage to take decisive actions against members that had in the past or who are currently working against the interest of the party.

The party leadership under the acting chairman, Ambassador Ilya Danagum, has been tagged “a toothless bull dog” that can only bark without biting in sanctioning members found culpable of anti- party activities.

Worried members wonder if has been so difficult to caution or at most sanction the likes of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and even former president, Dr. Good luck Jonathan.

The former governor of Rivers State has become a hard nut to crack for the party, working openly against the PDP since he lost the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Political analysts blamed the lack of decisive action by the party on Wike and others on lack of party supremacy as witnessed in the first and second republic politics.

Wike alone caused the PDP many woes which includes causing the loss of Atiku Abubakar, PDP candidate in the 2023 polls.

The party lost many members to the pre and post – 2023 general election crisis who were irked by the party’s failure to sanction Wike and his five governor’s allies known as the G5.

The crisis consumed the then national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and polarised the different organs of the party.

Pressures continue to mount on the Damagum – led NWC to take the bold step but he and his kitchen cabinet seems the feeblest of leadership.

Aggrieved party members like Segun Sowunmi, a governorship aspirant in Ogun State, even took the party to court.

But the acting national chairman, Damagum and his NWC members at different fora denied that the party leadership is a weakling. They always insisted that the party will be ready to sanction culprits at the appropriate time.

The question remains when is the appropriate time?

This week, the party will hold its NEC meeting during which many sensitive issues including anti-party activities will be discussed.

Showunmi, described the upcoming NEC meeting as “make or mar,” emphasising its critical importance for the party’s future.

According to him, the decisions taken at the meeting will not only impact the next election but also determine the party’s survival in the long run.

He said: “This NEC is a make or mar meeting for the PDP because a lot of issues require the attention of the party members, and the members of the party and the Nigerian public have some minimum expectations as to how they expect the party to progress going forward.

“Whatever the NEC comes out with will have a far-reaching implication on the party, not only on the next election but also on the future and survival of the party.”

He said the state of the party, the constitution of the NWC, and the activities of members during the last election are issues that the NEC will look at, and the outcome will make or mar the party.

“I believe that deep thinking and sober reflection should help them to know what is expedient; once they come out of the NEC, people will be holding their breath to see the outcome of the meeting, and I hope that they take it with the seriousness that it deserves,” he added.

Despite the eagerness of many party members and Nigerians to see the outcome of the NEC meeting, the delay in convening the meeting was reportedly due to various reasons, including legal challenges stemming from the 2023 presidential election and the need to await the results of key governorship elections.

It is expected that the NEC meeting will look into the issues impeding the progress of the party, including what appropriate punishment, if any, should be meted out to those who involve themselves in anti-party activities, including the FCT Minister, who publicly declared that he did not work for Atiku Abubakar.

The NEC is also expected to decide on appropriate sanctions and possibly consider a change in leadership to steer the party forward.