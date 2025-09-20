Anthony Joshua to Make Nigerian Debut in 2026, Promoter Confirms

British-Nigerian heavyweight star Anthony Joshua is set to fight in Nigeria for the first time, with plans underway to stage the bout in early 2026, his promoter Ezekiel Adamu has confirmed.

Adamu revealed that talks are at an advanced stage to bring the two-time world champion home for a landmark event, fulfilling Joshua’s long-standing dream of fighting on African soil. The venue and opponent are yet to be announced, but Adamu assured fans that Nigeria would host “a fight night of global standards.”

“This is more than a boxing match; it’s about reconnecting Anthony with his roots and giving Nigerians the chance to watch one of their own compete at the highest level right here at home,” Adamu said.

Joshua, 35, has often spoken of his desire to headline a fight in Nigeria, drawing parallels with the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo) in 1974.

The planned fight is expected to attract huge international attention, with tourism, sponsorship, and broadcasting opportunities already being explored. Sports analysts say it could also boost Nigeria’s profile as a destination for major global sporting events.

Joshua last fought in March 2025, extending his comeback run with a dominant win. His Nigerian debut in 2026 is projected to be one of the most significant moments of his career and African boxing history.