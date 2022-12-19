Another Milestone for “Jay Newton” As Singing Without You is Sampled By Rod Wave

Jay Newton also known as Prophet EJ Newton is a Nigerian born singer-songwriter, producer and writer, based in the US.

He has worked with major artists, producers and writers around the world including Major Lazer/ Walshy Fire, Ice Prince, AronChupa, A Pass, Projota, Navio, Vanessa Mdee, Prince Charlez, among others.

Jay Newton who is referred to as one of the key men in the growth of Afro beat crossover into the global scene, also facilitated a collaboration with Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Ice Prince and Tanzanian music star, Vanessa Mdee, the song went on the Abeng album that peaked at #5 on the Billboard reggae charts.

Jay Newton has added yet another feather to his cap as “Singing Without You”, a song he project managed and A&R’d for Atlantic Records UK & Portfolio Music artist, Eylie gets sampled by Rod Wave as the background and base of his song “Pieces”, released under his Beautiful Mind album.

The song “Singing Without You” was originally released independently and was later licensed to Atlantic Records UK based on it’s success. The song went on to be certified Gold in Sweden based on efforts from Jay Newton and Portfolio Music team.

Jay has also intimated that he will potentially be releasing a gospel/Christian project next year after a brief break from recording music.

