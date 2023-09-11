Another CBN Deputy Gov arrested

Another Deputy Governor of the nation’s apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was, yesterday, arrested by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS).

Aisha Ahmad, who is in charge of Financial System Stability, was nabbed for questioning over her alleged involvement in a $300million transaction which pertained to suspected dubious acquisition of shares by some persons in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.

The DSS was interested, among other issues, in how the money was raised by Titan Bank to acquire Union Bank.

The Daily Times gathered, however, that she was quizzed, then released.

No further detail was given on the DSS investigation into the acquisition, as a source said ”it’s ongoing.”

Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who spoke to Channels TV, could neither confirm nor deny that the Deputy Governor was with the agency, but reliable sources said she was interrogated, then freed.

Other sources close to her said she was indeed arrested, quizzed and allowed to go.

Ahmad’s arrest came about two months after President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension from office, then arrest and detention of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who, since then, has been battling for his freedom and innocence in court even as he is still in DSS custody.

It would be recalled that another Deputy Governor of CBN, Kingsley Obiora, was also arrested recently, questioned, detained for about a week and freed.

