Anioma monarchs pass vote of confidence in Sen. Ned Nwoko

By Nosa Àkenzua

Anioma Traditional Rulers, comprising monarchs from the Delta North senatorial district have passed a vote of implicit confidence in the senator representing Delta North at the National Assembly in Abuja, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko.

This motion was moved by the traditional ruler of Ukala Okpunor Kingdom, HRM Obi Clement Ifeanyi Ejiofor and was unanimously endorsed by others during the unveiling of the Senator’s office in Asaba.

This followed a Thank You Tall Hall Meeting with Delta North leaders and people at Orchid Hotel, Asaba.

The traditional rulers said Senator Nwoko has recorded unprecedented achievements through important bills, motions and empowerments all dedicated to the development of Anioma, Delta and Nigeria in general.

The monarchs also gave assurance that they had adopted Ned Nwoko a sole senatorial candidate ahead of the round of elections.

Responding, an elected Senator Nwoko appreciated the traditional rulers and the people of Delta North for their usual and unalloyed support.

He promised to attract more dividends of democracy to the people of Anioma Nation for their trust in his leadership.

He assured of better days and said the youths and women are integral in his constituency blueprint for the next phase of his constituency projects.

Political leaders and people of Delta North had earlier at the town hall meeting commended Senator Ned Nwoko for his exemplary accomplishments at the National Assembly since he was elected senator in 2023.