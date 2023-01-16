ANHEJ seek unique measures address health-care needs of Nigerians

By Doosuur Iwambe

For Nigeria to meet the health care needs of all Nigerians, the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) has emphasised the need for government at all levels to

design unique Univesal Health Coverage UHC, models to ensure equal access to all.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the association’s Sixth Annual Conference.

According to the communiqué jointly signed by ANHEJ President, Mr Hassan Zaggi and the General Secretary, Mrs Nike Adebowale, the association noted that UHC is key in ensuring access to equal and equitable health services.

“Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is vital to availing citizens of countries access to equal and equitable health services. No single UHC model is suitable for all countries, as individual countries have their peculiarities which could be approached distinctly”.

ANHEJ president commended the World Health Organisation, WHO, for its un-weavering contributions to the health sector over the years.

He appealed to the global health body to sustain and scale up ongoing collaborations with the Federal and state governments in order to improve the health status of Nigerians.

The communiqué read: “The WHO has been instrumental in the growth and development of the health sector in Nigeria by rendering the required technical support for proper policy formulation and implementation.

“Conference, therefore, appealed to the WHO to sustain and scale up ongoing collaborations with the Federal and state governments in order to improve the health status of Nigerians.

“On the proposed arrangement for a Health Insurance Scheme for ANHEJ members, conference resolved that the arrangement be subjected to further deliberations to forestall any conflicts or impediments in maintaining ANHEJ’s core mandate of objectivity while carrying out their constitutionally guaranteed role of being the eyes and ears of the masses.

“Cordial working relationship among members of staff of any establishment is essential for realisation of set goals and objectives.

“Conference, therefore, applauds the approach of the current leadership of the NHIA in managing the work environment and driving organisational goals of the agency. It is important to sustain and strengthen same to realise the purpose for which the NHIA was established.

“Health journalists agreed to work harmoniously with all stakeholders in the health sector in driving the full implementation of the adolescent health policies strategies which is geared towards provision of sexual and reproductive health services to young people in Nigeria;

“The Health Journalists agreed to work with stakeholders, especially in the health sector, towards driving the implementation of various health sector policies and strategies in Nigeria for healthy and productive citizenry.

“ANHEJ vow to improve its sensitization and awareness creation on the importance of health insurance so that political leaders, well-to-do individuals, states and local governments can enroll their citizens in health insurance.

“ANHEJ also committed to monitor closely the implementation of the various health insurance packages and expose their weaknesses so that the NHIA and other relevant agencies of government can make the needed amendments for the good of all Nigerians.

“ANHEJ also agreed to convene a mid-year review meeting to assess the performance of the health insurance in Nigeria to see if there is any improvement following the aggressive sensitization by its members.

“Conference also appealed to media entrepreneurs and practitioners to update their equipment and skills sets to be in line with current global trends in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

“This will help the sector play its constitutional role of informing the public, holding leadership accountable and setting the agenda for the desired behavioural change in order to birth a healthy society/improved healthcare system.

“ANHEJ, therefore, commended all stakeholders including WHO, AHBN, Marie Stopes Nigeria, NMA, IHVN, individuals, and all those who supported in one way or the other to enable the conference hold, urging them to sustain the collaboration for the good of all Nigerians.

