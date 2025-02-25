Anambra: Why APC aspirant wants other candidates to step down for him

By Tom Okpe

Aspirant of the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress, APC has explained why other contestants should step down for him, so as to produce a sole candidate for the Primary election.

Chukwuma Umeoji stipulated that aspirants in the race, including Prof Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Chukwujekwu, Paul Chukwuma and Onunkwo Obinna amongst others, should generously, step down for him in the Party

Primary election, slated for April 5, 2025 in Anambra State.

Umeoji, a former member of the House of Representatives made the call while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, at the Party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms, to contest the said election.

He said he came into the contest, to provide practical solutions and not theory to the myriad of problems facing the state noting that the poor performance of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo had shown that, “academic qualification was not a guarantee for good performance.”

He buttressed that; “I am calling on other aspirants to step down for Umeoji who has the experience. I may not have the capacity to talk like Soludo who promised everything and did nothing.

“We are coming to provide practical solutions, not theory. Soludo’s Government has shown that academic qualification is not a guarantee for performance.”

He further stressed that he is neither coming to establish Dubai, Taiwan, and Japan like Soludo promised, but, coming to develop the State.

“What is happening is that, there is deprivation at all levels, no investor is coming and the Governor thrives on propaganda,” he said

The former lawmaker assured that he has a master plan to tackle the insecurity in the state.

He said there was a security master plan designed by former Governor Peter Obi but was jettisoned by the current Governor, hence, the intractable security problems in the State.

“If I win Anambra State, within 24 hours the guns will go down. The issue of unknown gunmen will be a thing of the past in the State. The people in the community, knows the criminals,” adding that; “The people behind the insecurity are not strangers. We will give them a window for rehabilitation. The basic problem of crime is poverty. We are going to make sure, every one is engaged, dutifully,” he added.