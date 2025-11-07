Anambra urges massive voter turnout ahead of Saturday’s governorship election

The Anambra State Government has urged all eligible voters across the state to come out en masse and participate actively in the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

In a statement issued by Law Mefor, the Commissioner for Information, the government said that voting is a meaningful way for citizens to show interest and involvement in governance.

“Active participation in this election is particularly important to reverse the low voter turnout recorded during the 2021 governorship election, when only about 200,000 of the over 2.7 million registered voters exercised their franchise,” Mefor said.

He added that full voter participation remains a fundamental civic duty and a demonstration of commitment to democracy.

“As the Light of the Nation, Anambra has consistently taken the lead. Ndi Anambra should therefore, once again lead by example by turning out in large numbers to vote peacefully and responsibly,” he stated.

The call follows an earlier appeal from Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who also urged residents to participate actively in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the Central School Field in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, during his homecoming event on Wednesday, Soludo encouraged his supporters to come out en masse and vote.

“Across Anambra, they say we are the consensus candidate, but your vote is your voice, and on November 8, I urge each of you to make that voice heard. This is the impact of grassroots mobilisation in shaping the future of Anambra State,” the governor said.

Soludo highlighted the achievements of his administration and called for continued public support.

“We have accomplished so much together, but there is still more work to be done. Your continued support is vital for us to reach our goals. The impact and achievements of this administration since taking office have benefited the people of Anambra,” he added.