Anambra: Two Arrested for Attacking Security Operatives, Burning Army Vehicle

By Tom Okpe

Two suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Police operatives, in connection with a violent attack on the Police and Military operatives and burning of an Army operational vehicle in Enugwu-Agu Village, Oba Ofemili, in Awka North, Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a press statement, made available to the Daily Times, from Awka, on Tuesday, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspects were apprehended at approximately 9:45 am, May 2, 2025, and have been positively identified as participants in the incident, which occurred on April 13, 2025.

SP Ikenga also said the arrests were made by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, following a diligent investigative efforts.

He stated that the suspects includes, 35-year old Uche Egwu and Jindo Onyeka, 32, stressing that both men have reportedly confessed to their involvement and provided valuable information regarding other individuals implicated in the attack.

He said: “The disturbing incident occurred on April 13, 2025, when a group of armed men, launched an unprovoked attack on security operatives and some key stakeholders in the community.”

In his reaction, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu described the assault as a “grave and deliberate provocation attack, aimed at testing the resolve of the security agencies and striking at the very soul of the Nation.”

He commended the operatives for their professionalism and bravery in handling the situation, noting that no lives were lost during the attack.

He further directed that the investigation be broadened to ensure the apprehension of all remaining suspects.

The Police Commissioner also, emphasized the importance of Community cooperation in supporting those tasked with protecting the Nation.