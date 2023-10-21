Anambra: Truck brake failure claims life

A tragic incident occurred along the Ezeiweka axis of the Onitsha-Owerri Road when a 40-foot trailer with faulty brake systems claimed the life of a middle-aged female pedestrian, according to an official from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, the FRSC’s Sector Commander in Anambra, confirmed the incident in Awka, Anambra. Eyewitnesses reported that the trailer was parked while cargo was being unloaded from its container.

Unexpectedly, it began to roll, with the driver not inside, and struck and trapped the woman.

READ ALSO: Kanayo blasts Reno Omokri over donations for Mr Ibu

Efforts to lift the 40-foot container with a crane, made by the FRSC rescue team from the Upper-Iweka Outpost and the Awada Police team, were in vain as the victim had already succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the trailer fled the scene, and the Awada Police Division is working to apprehend him. As of the morning, the authorities were still working to clear the obstruction and restore smooth traffic flow.

The sector commander extended condolences to the family of the deceased and cautioned motorists to obey traffic regulations and prioritize safety. He emphasized the importance of maintaining vehicles and driving cautiously to prevent such tragic accidents that endanger lives on the road.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com