Anambra to retrain drivers, blacklist violators for road safety

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo at the 11th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting held at the new Government House Awka on Monday, has announced plans to start training and retraining drivers in the state to ensure safety on the state’s roads.

The State Executive Council, (ANSEC), would thereafter place drivers who commit major traffic violations on a blacklist, a move that is aimed at instilling discipline in motorists and lessening vehicular traffic hazards

This according to the State’s Commissioner of Information, Law Mefor, is part of the Council’s decision at the session held on Monday, 16th June 2025, where the members also unveiled plans to commence the Anambra Rebirth Programme, a project aimed at changing behaviours to restore the Igbo values of integrity and hard work.

This is based on the Igbo saying: “Aka aja aja na-ebute onu mmanụ mmanụ,” meaning that happiness and success are based on hard work.

Also, ANSEC reached an agreement to rehabilitate more schools to improve the educational standard of the state further.

The Council affirmed that more public schools will now receive attention, following the government’s clearing of inherited counterpart financing arrears up to 2024, and the expected Federal Government counterpart contribution.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, stated that the initiative underscores Governor Soludo’s revolution in transforming the educational sector. This move recently spurred the procurement of smart boards in place of the approved interactive boards and the procurement of tablets for teachers in the 22 smart schools across the state.

In light of this, the governor has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the economic development of Anambra youths through the digital training of the Solution Innovation District (SID), with over 30,000 youth beneficiaries.

The governor’s efforts in ensuring the attainment of these goals have been demonstrated with the ‘One-Youth-Two-Skill programme, Code Anambra, a training scheme for skills acquisition, and the ‘One Million Digital Tribe’ for digital training, where graduates of the various schemes are being rewarded with laptops and employment opportunities.