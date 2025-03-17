Anambra Police takes over fatal auto crash scene, as six lost lives.

BY NKIRU NWAGBO

The Anambra State Police Command took over the scene of a fatal motor accident that occurred on yesterday at Upper Iweka axis of Onitsha.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer to the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenna, noted that the accident claimed the lives of six persons and left a few others with various degrees of injury.

He said that the aim of the take over is to ensure order in the area as well as to facilitate investigations into the incident.

According to him “Eye witness accounts reveal that the accident occurred as a result of loss of control of a truck that rammed into pedestrians, two tricycles and a commercial bus loaded with passengers.

“Meanwhile, some of the people injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, while the deceased have been deposited in the morgue and some relatives of the victims have been contacted and debriefed about the incident.

“To this end, the Command while consoling the families and friends of the deceased and wishing the injured a quick recovery, cautions drivers to always do the necessary checks before plying the road.

“Further developments shall be communicated, please. he added.