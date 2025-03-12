Anambra Guber: We don’t have special candidate – Ganduje

… emphasized that unity and love, prevails amongst aspirants

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has emphasized that Unity, Peace and love should reign amongst the people, agree together and win the forthcoming State election, emphasizing that the National working Committee, NWC, has no special candidate in the race.

Ganduje also lamented that Military intervention in 1983, was the reason, their son, the late Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President under Alhaji Shehu Shagari did not win the Presidential election.

He said the South east which has five States’ is shouting marginalization when the people are not united, speaking with one voice.

The National Chairman, made these known in his remarks at the National Secretariat of the Party, Buhari House on Tuesday, during a stakeholders’ meeting of Anambra State, ahead of the Governorship election.

He urged the aspirants to rally round whoever emerged as candidate of the Party at the end of the Primary election.

The National Chairman also, urged the aspirants not to stereotype anyone, calling for support for whoever emerged as the flag bearer of the Party.

Ganduje said: “We, members of the NWC, are just catalysts. Catalysts are not part of the chemical reaction, we are catalysts.

“We aid, we give an opening environment so that the election, the action will take proper shape. We are not fighting anybody among you. Only what we want is to have one of you that we can put forward.

“It is not easy to get the Government from any incumbent. It requires a lot of political calculation. And cooperation is one of them.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

“And we move into other political calculations, which we don’t need to talk about now, because we have not reached the stage yet. So, please, we urge, we beg you. No litigation, no anti-party, no sitting on the fences. And no lukewarm attitude.

“Only what we require is your active participation. All of you will be gainers, if we have Government in a number of States. You will be fixed to the national grid. As we have been saying, you are now a rural electrification, which is a weak link.

“So, help us to help you. You are all equal as far as we are concerned. You are all our children. All the aspirants.

“So, please, don’t have any stereotype on any of our members concerning this contest. We are all for you. Once one of you emerges, we beg you. Please rally around him and become the foot soldiers, so that we win this election. We don’t want the Andy Uba episode.”

Earlier, Anambra State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike commended the National leadership for organising the stakeholders meeting, describing it as a good sign.

He said: “Let it be on record that this is the first time the members of APC and in Anambra states have been called by the National Executive of our party to discuss issues pertaining to election in the State.”

The Anambra State 2025 Gubernatorial Election Screening Committee on Saturday, cleared Paul Chukwuma, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Umeoji, Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Edozie Madu, for the primary.

The State Primary election comes up on the 5th April, while the major election holds in November, 2025.