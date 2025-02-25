Anambra Guber: Aspirant says Soludo ‘ll receive payment for bad governance

By Tom Okpe

An aspirant of the Anambra State Governorship election, Prof Obiora Okonkwo has said there is no payback time for the State incumbent Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, maintaining that the people will rather pay him back for bad governance.

He also alleged that Soludo was seeking help of the All Progressives Congress, APC leadership to win the Governorship election scheduled for November, 2025.

Okonkwo made this disclosure at the Party National Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday, while addressing journalists after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the Party Primaries in April, 2025 while the major election comes up in November, 2025.

He said: “There won’t be pay back time for Soludo, rather, Anambra people would pay him back for his bad governance, as he proved that he has no capacity to help the APC, but now, the Party is ready to go out, and win with me.”

Okonkwo, founder of the United Airlines also said President Bola Tinubu and the ruling Party would not trade the Party’s candidate for Governor Charles Soludo in the November governorship election, recalling how in the 2023 general elections, Soludo promised to deliver a ‘meagre’ 25 per cent votes to APC in the Presidential election, but however, failed to deliver even one per cent of the votes.

“He promised to give the APC Presidential election, 25 per cent of the vote. That was what he promised. And at the count of the votes, we did not even get one per cent.

“This same person, again, who is not counting on winning the second term based on his achievements and the deliveries of democracy in Anambra State, is again, knocking on the door of our great Party in Abuja saying, come, support me, I will help you win.

“I can tell you that for him, Soludo as Governor, it’s better for him to be counting on winning by his performance rather than cooperation he will get from Abuja.

Okonkwo wondered why the ruling Party would settle for a ‘fake promise,’ when the Party can have a sitting Governor on its own, convincingly, in 2027.

He however, expressed optimism that the ruling Party would not trade him off, to support Soludo in the forthcoming election.

“We will have a sitting Governor of APC, in Anambra State in 2027 with robust and vibrant candidate.

“Our President, and leader of the Party, a seasoned and strategic politician, who is a true Party man and knows that he will rather not sabotage his Party or his candidate.

“So, we have had that story, but our message to Soludo is that we are not buying that Abuja game, he cannot deceive us again.

“There is no other arrangement, besides, Anambra people today, have had enough.”