Anambra Election: APC Defeats Labour Party in Peter Obi’s Polling Unit

The Labour Party (LP) has lost in the polling unit of Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, during the Anambra governorship election.

In the results announced at polling unit 019, Agulu ward 11, Anaocha LGA, Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, polled 73 votes to defeat LP’s George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes.

Speaking after voting, Obi expressed concerns over the “increasing level of financial inducement” among voters.

“It is sad that bad governance is fuelling vote buying and selling,” Obi said. He added that reports indicated votes were being traded for between N15,000 and N30,000.

The LP governorship candidate, George Moghalu, also lost his polling unit in Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi north LGA.

Moghalu had earlier claimed that despite the heavy deployment of security, he had “received reports of widespread vote buying.”

Meanwhile, the APC candidate, Ukachukwu, won his polling unit in Umudiala village, Osumenyi, Nnewi south LGA. At polling unit 12, ward 2, the APC recorded 108 votes, while Charles Soludo, incumbent governor and APGA candidate, polled four votes.