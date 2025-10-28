Anambra election: ‘Any violence will be met with strong response,’ NSA warns

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has warned that any act of violence during the Anambra governorship election “will be met with a strong, uncompromising response” from security agencies.

Ribadu issued the warning on Tuesday during a meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The NSA, who was represented by Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, director of internal security, said the federal government has put in place robust security measures to ensure a peaceful poll.

“As we prepare for the Anambra state governorship election on 8th November 2025, we have put in place robust security measures.

“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process,” Ribadu said.

He said political leaders must take responsibility for peace, cautioning that “any form of violence during the elections will be met with a strong, uncompromising response”.

Speaking at the meeting, INEC chairman Joash Amupitan assured that the commission is fully prepared for the November 8 election.

“With just 11 days to the Anambra governorship election, the commission is confident in affirming its full preparedness for the polls,” he said.

“We plan to deploy 24,000 personnel, with voting taking place in 5,718 of the state’s 5,720 polling units.”

Amupitan also urged security agencies to provide a safe environment and warned against vote-buying.

“Security agents cannot afford to create an environment that allows vote buyers to operate.

“Together, let us combat vote-buying, uphold the values of democracy, and work relentlessly for the credibility of our elections,” he added.